Update: Missing Senior Alert cancelled for Lawrence County woman

Mary Doolittle Wright (Courtesy: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Mary Doolittle Wright was located Sunday evening.

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 7:07 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Update (7:24 p.m.):

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they were able to locate Mary Wright. 

Original story:

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman they said went missing early Sunday morning.

Mary Doolittle Wright, 77, was last seen at her home in Moulton around 5:00 a.m. The alert was issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency several hours later.

The agency said Wright "may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgement."

Officials advised that she is traveling in a gold 2007 Ford F150 with the Alabama tag number 42AZ925. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291 or call 911.

