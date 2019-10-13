Update: Missing Senior Alert cancelled for Lawrence County woman

Update (7:24 p.m.):
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they were able to locate Mary Wright.
Original story:
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman they said went missing early Sunday morning.
Mary Doolittle Wright, 77, was last seen at her home in Moulton around 5:00 a.m. The alert was issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency several hours later.
The agency said Wright "may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgement."
Officials advised that she is traveling in a gold 2007 Ford F150 with the Alabama tag number 42AZ925. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291 or call 911.
