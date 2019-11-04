Clear

Missing Marshall County sex offender found in Talladega County

Corley Zane Black

Corley Zane Black was arrested in Talladega County on Sunday and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 9:07 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 9:08 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A missing Marshall County sex offender is back in jail after authorities found him in south Alabama.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for him since July.

Black is in the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

More charges are pending, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page

