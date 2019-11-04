A missing Marshall County sex offender is back in jail after authorities found him in south Alabama.
Corley Zane Black was arrested in Talladega County on Sunday and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for him since July.
Black is in the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
More charges are pending, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page
Related Content
- Missing Marshall County sex offender found in Talladega County
- Morgan County sheriff: Sex offender found with 11 firearms, arrested
- Marshall County sheriff: Convicted sex offender arrested for living in home with children
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office revamps sex offender patrol in time for Halloween
- Sex offender back in jail
- Albertville police arrest sex offender
- Convicted sex offender asks Madison County judge for castration
- Feds charge DeKalb County sex offender with registration failure
- Marshall County authorities look for missing woman
- All missing Marshall County teens located
Scroll for more content...