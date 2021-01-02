Missing Madison County woman and her dog found in Toney

UPDATE: Saturday morning authorities located a missing Madison County woman on Ready Section Road in Toney.

Crews began another day of searching for Shelby Clark around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Madison County Sherriff's Office says she was found about two hours later in good condition. Clark is currently being transported to Huntsville Hospital for evaluation.

From earlier:

Dozen of volunteers and Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing Madison County woman and her dog.

WAAY 31 learned late Friday afternoon that the state helicopter started flying over the area where Shelby Clark and her Corgi, Stumpy, went missing on New Year's Eve. State Rep. Andy Whitt, who lives in the area and represents it, told WAAY 31 he asked for the helicopter to be flown over the area and spent the day helping with the search for Clark and Stumpy.

Investigators also shared late into the day on Friday that they were investigating a new tip that Clark was possibly spotted near Bethel Road and State Highway 251 early Friday morning. That location is about four miles from where she lives near Ready Section Road in Ardmore.

The tip is also vastly different than one they were following earlier in the day that she was spotted about 6 miles in the other direction from her house this morning near Opp Reynolds Road and Shady Lane. The two possible sightings are nearly 10 miles apart.

Multiple volunteer fire departments, the Madison County Sheriff's Office, K-9 groups and other volunteers have been out in the area throughout the last 24 hours helping Clark's family search for her. The Bobo Volunteer Fire Department is offering a $500 reward for information that helps locate Clark.

Her family is gravely concerned for her safety and well-being because she is a diabetic and they don't think she has her medication with her. Her nephew told WAAY 31 he is pleading with anyone who might have information on where she is to call authorities.

"If anyone sees her, please, please contact local authorities, call 911. If you see the dog, please let us know. We're frantically searching for her. We're worried to death about her and we just want [to say] if she sees or hears this, we want her to know she's loved and that we miss her and that we want to find her as soon as possible," Matt Moon, her nephew, said.

It's believed Clark was wearing a red and black plaid coat when she went missing.

Volunteers said they searched miles into the woods, checked abandoned homes and are asking people to check any home surveillance videos to see if she's been near their homes.

Moon said they are thankful for the mild weather that's made searching for her today easier.

"She currently is diabetic. We don't know if she has had her medication, if she took any medication with her. She is also in the pre-stages of leukemia, but I do know that she is a real bad diabetic, so we're concerned that she hasn't eaten, drink, had anything of sorts within the last 24 hours," he explained.

Moon also shared he has a very special connection to many in the community who have come to help look.

"She has previously been in the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department. She was in there for, I want to say, a good 15 years. Everybody that's in Bobo Volunteer Fire Department knows her, knows the family real well. And a lot of them grew up and went to school with her, so they know her pretty well," he said.

The Harvest Fire chief said the department’s crews are leaving for the night, but they will come back at 6 a.m. Saturday. He said the Bobo and Toney volunteer fire departments plan to stay out all night.

He said Sheriff Kevin Turner said deputies will stay on this until they find her. It’s not clear how long the helicopter will be up.

If you have any information about her whereabouts or have spotted Clark or Stumpy, you are asked to call 911.