Missing Huntsville man's body recovered in Jackson County

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the body of Rickey Dowell, 65, of Huntsville was found by a hunter Tuesday afternoon.

Dowell has been missing for almost a month. Crews searched for him extensively using drones, boats and helicopters.

Harnen said Dowell's body was found about a quarter mile from where they were searching in the Hog Jaw Valley area near Stevenson between County Road 91 and the river.

Dowell's car was found in the area on December 6th and his wallet was found in the woods a few days later. Foul play is not suspected.