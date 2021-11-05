Clear

Missing Guntersville woman found safe

She had been reported missing Tuesday by her husband.

A Guntersville woman reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Casey Brooke Yancy, 27, was reported missing by her husband Tuesday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted MCSO in the search for Yancy. 

MCSO said the search was given particular urgency based on items found at her residence around the time of her disappearance. MCSO's Steve Guthrie said the department was thankful for the media and public's help in sharing information and that it ultimately led to her whereabouts.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance continues, Guthrie said.

