Missing Florence teens found with help from Tennessee police

Jackson (Tenn.) Police Department assisted with the search.

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 2:18 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Florence Police said two teenagers who had been reported missing earlier this week have been found.

Kendal Grace Bartlett, 16, and Amber Elizabeth Desiree Castile Bonds, 17, were reported missing within days of each other. The missing child alert for Bartlett said she left her residence Oct. 19 and may have been traveling in a pickup truck, while the alert for Bonds said she was last seen Oct. 17. 

Florence Police said the two were found with help from Jackson (Tenn.) Police Department. They did not provide further details.

