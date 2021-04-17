Missing Florence teen found safe

A 13-year-old girl reported missing Thursday in Florence has been found safe.

Florence Police confirmed around 7 o'clock Saturday night, Abbygail Moody was located unharmed after a lenthy investigation involving multiple city, state and federal agencies.

The Florence Police Department and Moody's family send special thanks to the FBI Birmingham, FBI North Alabama Vilolent Crimes Taskforce, FBI Dallas/Tyler Resident Agency, The Corinth Police Department and ALEA, (Alabma Law Enforcement Agency), for their all their help in recovering Abbygail safely.