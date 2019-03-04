Missing DeKalb County teen's mother hopeful to see her son soon

On Monday, the search was still suspended for a DeKalb County teen who's been missing for more than a week.

Koy Spears was last seen near Buck's Pocket State Park. Although, the park is closed and Spears’ mom isn’t able to personally search for him, she said she’s never going to stop looking for answers as to what happened.

"I do hope. I hope and I hope, because until I have Koy and I see Koy, Koy’s alive,” said Leslie Spears.

The search for Koy at the state park has been put on hold due to high water levels, but Leslie Spears said they need to find him.

"My baby’s out there and I want to look, but I can’t get to the spot where I need to look, so it’s very frustrating," she said. "This is my baby. I want every rock looked under.”

The search for Koy has been handed over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Last week, rescue crews said they think they found a vehicle in the water, but it's been too dangerous to pull it out. Officials said the search will continue once the water levels go down.

Leslie Spears said her oldest son would know how to stay alive in even the toughest of conditions.

"He knows how to survive in that environment. I’m a country mama. I taught him how to skin rabbits, we’ve been frog-gigging, he knows how to do that kind of thing. He knows about flint, and he can make a fire up there. He knows the difference between the rocks and what to use and what not to. He would survive,” she said.

In the meantime, she said she’s hanging on to faith and hopes to see Koy again soon.

"I promised to protect him and now I can’t even find him. There’s so many times I look out there, and I hope I just see him walking up the road,” said Leslie Spears.