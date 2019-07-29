Clear

Missing Alabama woman's body found at bottom of a well

A body believed to be that of a missing Alabama woman has been found at the bottom of a well, and two men have been charged in her death.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A body believed to be that of a missing Alabama woman has been found at the bottom of a well, and two men have been charged in her death.

News outlets report Tuscaloosa County workers acting on a tip recovered a body tentatively identified as 20-year-old Marka "Willoe" Watkins in the well at a vacant house.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Kip Hart says 29-year-old Kendal Tyler Battles and 20-year-old Joseph Brandon Nevels are charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Hart says investigators believe Watkins was assaulted and killed at the home of one suspect and her body driven to another home and dumped in the well.

Hart says more arrests could be coming.

It's unclear whether Battles or Nevels had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

