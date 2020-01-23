Clear
Missing 13-year-old Pelham girl found safe in Huntsville

Amberly Nicole Flores

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says an investigator found her in Madison County.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 4:11 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 4:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Pelham police department says Amberly Flores has been found in the Huntsville area and is safe after a 24-hour search.

In an exclusive interview with ABC 33/40, her parents also said she was found in Madison County.

