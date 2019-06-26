Missile Defense Agency holds small business conference

More than 30 small businesses gathered at the Von Braun Center for the Missile Defense Agency small business conference. The conference gives small businesses an opportunity to learn how they can partner with the Missile Defense Agency and secure contracts to work for them. The conference coordinator told us the businesses range from manufacturing to cyber technology. A program manager for one of the businesses told us this creates a bridge for small businesses to work with larger businesses.

"It allows you the opportunity to partner with other businesses who may have a capability that you don't have and vice versa. We may bring a capability to the table that they don't have," said Chester Andrews, Jr. the Logicore program manager.

The coordinator told us to help facilitate networking opportunities the conference has a matchmaking session where small businesses can spend 12 minutes with larger companies to see if they can provide a service to them.