Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Missile Defense Agency holds small business conference

The small businesses have opportunities to connect with larger companies for business contracts.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:18 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

More than 30 small businesses gathered at the Von Braun Center for the Missile Defense Agency small business conference. The conference gives small businesses an opportunity to learn how they can partner with the Missile Defense Agency and secure contracts to work for them. The conference coordinator told us the businesses range from manufacturing to cyber technology. A program manager for one of the businesses told us this creates a bridge for small businesses to work with larger businesses.

"It allows you the opportunity to partner with other businesses who may have a capability that you don't have and vice versa. We may bring a capability to the table that they don't have," said Chester Andrews, Jr. the Logicore program manager.

The coordinator told us to help facilitate networking opportunities the conference has a matchmaking session where small businesses can spend 12 minutes with larger companies to see if they can provide a service to them. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events