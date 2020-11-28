Clear

Minus Nick Saban, No. 1 Alabama hosts rival No. 22 Auburn

Alabama coach Nick Saban gestures during the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)
Alabama coach Nick Saban gestures during the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

The Tigers enter as nearly 25-point underdogs in a rivalry game intense enough that coach Gus Malzahn says, “I think about it 365 days a year.”

Posted: Nov 28, 2020 3:16 PM
Posted By: John Zenor, AP

It was never going to be the typical Iron Bowl atmosphere, not with a mere 20,000 or so watching in person.

Making it seem even more surreal: Alabama coach Nick Saban won’t be among those in the stadium.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide (7-0) hosts No. 22 Auburn (5-2) Saturday in a season comprised of all Southeastern Conference games with one postponement apiece. This year’s Iron Bowl also won’t be the usual regular-season finale for the teams.

Saban, who tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19, will be watching from home and barred from communicating with his team during the game or at halftime. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian will handle that, minus the famous Saban scowl.

“The Auburn game is obviously our most important game and we hate it that this situation occurred,” Saban said. “But as I’ve said many times before, they’ve got to be able to deal with disruptions this year, and our players have been pretty mature about doing that.

“We just want to carry on the best we can.”

The Tigers enter as nearly 25-point underdogs in a rivalry game intense enough that coach Gus Malzahn says, “I think about it 365 days a year.”

“This isn’t a normal game,” Malzahn said. “This is the Iron Bowl.”

The Tide’s six-time national champion coach won’t be on the sidelines, but Alabama still has its typical stockpile of talent and a potent offense led by quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and tailback Najee Harris.

Jones is considered one of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy after some costly mistakes in last year’s 48-45 Auburn win.

“It’s a rivalry, so of course, like, you know, we’re like, ‘Oh, we won last year,’” Tigers safety Jamien Sherwood said. “But he’s also looking for redemption as well. He came in last year, and we got the upper hand on him. He’s looking to get us back.”

AUBURN INJURIES

Leading rusher Tank Bigsby, offensive tackles Brodarious Hamm and Alec Jackson are all listed as questionable with injuries for the Tigers. If Bigsby can’t go, the top choices would be Shaun Shivers or D.J. Williams. Austin Troxell replaced Jackson against Tennessee and junior college transfer Brenden Coffey filled in for Hamm.

TOP SPECTATOR

Saban said the biggest thing he’ll miss about leading the team during the game “is being with our players.” But he’ll have a better view than most of those watching from home.

“We can actually pipe the game in,” Saban said. “You can’t see much on TV so I’ll have the same film that we take of the game, which is the film that we watch on Sunday, so I’ll be able to see a little bit more of what’s happening.”

SARK’S BACK

Sarkisian hasn’t officially returned to a head coaching role yet, but he will for a day. He has directed a prolific offense since returning from a stint with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

“He does a fantastic job and I think the body of work really speaks for itself,” Saban said.

HAVE N-O-T-S

Both teams have supplied some non-offensive touchdowns, including Auburn’s two pick-sixes of Jones last season. They each have scored three this season. Auburn is 22-1 under Malzahn when scoring on defense or special teams. No team has more non-offensive touchdowns than Alabama’s 78 since the arrival of Saban in 2007.

“They’re very impactful,” Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain said. “It can change the momentum of the game, defensive scores, and it builds confidence in the defense. And also, going into the game, you’ve got to have plays like that in highly-anticipated games.”

WIDE RECEIVERS

Even with an injured Jaylen Waddle, Alabama has one of the nation’s most prolific receivers in Smith. Now the SEC’s career leader in receiving touchdowns, he has caught 20 passes for 347 yards and six TDs in the last two games. Auburn counters with standouts Seth Williams and speedster Anthony Schwartz, who scored on a 91-yarder against LSU and a 54-yarder against Tennessee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 242874

Reported Deaths: 3572
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson31944500
Mobile19687361
Madison13065148
Tuscaloosa12983154
Montgomery12286236
Shelby1020377
Baldwin860398
Lee773566
Morgan653850
Calhoun6240119
Marshall621355
Etowah621066
Houston523038
DeKalb481336
Cullman435442
Limestone420645
St. Clair415855
Elmore404564
Lauderdale400454
Walker3634111
Talladega349054
Jackson313423
Colbert309342
Blount288840
Autauga271642
Franklin251033
Coffee242615
Dale231854
Dallas225932
Chilton221938
Russell22143
Covington218534
Escambia197931
Chambers176550
Tallapoosa175791
Pike158314
Clarke158019
Marion137936
Winston132323
Lawrence127336
Pickens122318
Geneva12138
Marengo121024
Bibb117317
Barbour117110
Butler115341
Randolph102021
Cherokee101524
Hale96131
Clay91124
Washington90919
Fayette89816
Henry8526
Lowndes79529
Monroe78711
Cleburne77114
Macon73122
Crenshaw71130
Bullock69419
Conecuh68414
Perry6846
Lamar6718
Wilcox63218
Sumter57722
Greene42418
Choctaw42113
Coosa3414
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 356716

Reported Deaths: 4526
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby47088658
Davidson42057419
Knox18467149
Rutherford17439160
Hamilton16555152
Williamson1116779
Sumner9573136
Wilson731678
Out of TN721051
Montgomery649683
Sullivan630096
Washington5844106
Maury578367
Putnam578282
Blount540660
Madison5275110
Bradley508435
Sevier476831
Unassigned449222
Robertson371052
Tipton357738
Hamblen340860
Dyer316051
Gibson315064
Greene300672
Dickson284833
Anderson283328
Coffee277641
Bedford270130
Carter266055
Lawrence263934
Obion260449
Cumberland248536
McMinn244555
Roane230929
Warren229419
Loudon224519
Hardeman223237
Jefferson222732
Fayette219138
Weakley212636
Monroe207444
Franklin204434
Lauderdale202523
Trousdale190212
Hawkins189834
Wayne189110
Henderson181533
Macon179228
Hardin174825
Marshall171520
White170918
Carroll169234
Rhea162931
Haywood160830
Cocke159530
Lincoln157914
Cheatham155317
Overton152935
Campbell152723
Henry149317
Giles143949
Johnson141321
Smith140919
McNairy138733
Fentress118920
Lake11656
Hickman116219
Bledsoe11595
Crockett113326
DeKalb111322
Marion107719
Scott10507
Chester101120
Grainger95416
Decatur93713
Unicoi83626
Claiborne8029
Benton78714
Grundy76914
Lewis74714
Cannon7293
Morgan7096
Union7065
Humphreys6948
Jackson67510
Polk65015
Houston58620
Stewart58415
Clay54018
Sequatchie5215
Meigs48313
Perry47721
Moore3893
Pickett38413
Van Buren3482
Hancock1563

Most Popular Stories

Community Events