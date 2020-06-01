Minority group in North Alabama speaks out on race relations during George Floyd protests

With protests breaking out across the country we've heard how this is affecting people of color and what different communities are doing.

WAAY-31 spoke with the group Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice who fight for the rights of those undermined in very similar situations that we're seeing right now.

The Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice told us it sees what's going on here in North Alabama and across the country as people of color are hurt from the injustices of police.

The group calls peaceful protests a start, but people must step up and come together to make everyone's voices heard.

"Unity between all the causes because if one thing is affecting the Black community it's also affecting the latinos, the asian community.. It's affecting us all and we can't be at peace unless all of us are at peace," said Evelyne Rivera of the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice.

But she told us what's happening isn't just about immigrants... it's about all people of color who feel diminished by a higher power.

Whether it be police, the court system or any other perceived persecution.

She told us the protests help push the message of help forward.

"I've noticed that it doesn't help when it's just us speaking for them. We have to make sure that they are empowered to speak for themselves and that they feel like they can speak up," she said.

Rivera told us she's aware not everyone is comfortable participating in a protest and says you can also find ways to support financially or online.

She also told us she knows the majority of police officers do a good job and truly want to help and Rivera said it’s important protestors know that too.

"That we can count on them right... And that we can be safe even if there is an outward threat trying to attack us," she said.

The Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice told us there are webinars on how to have specific conversations with law enforcement, your community and your local government representatives

We also heard from Arab Police Department on how they're dealing with the tough conversation of the relationship between law enforcement and the Black community.

"Sometimes individuals have had negative situations where they've dealt with law enforcement and we need to understand that and we need to hear that. Sometimes it may be hard to hear that we have to hear those situations because we have to change the way the way it's been projected," said Assistant Chief Shane Washburn.