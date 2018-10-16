Clear
"Vehicle vs building accident" caused minor structural damage at Lauderdale Co. High School

The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department responded Monday to Lauderdale County High School after a "vehicle vs building accident."

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the fire department, there were no student or faculty injuries and the building had minor structural damage. The high school's principal, Eric Cornelious, said the hole has been covered and that crews will repair the damage during the school's break. 

Students will be back in the classroom Tuesday.

