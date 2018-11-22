Clear
Minor injures reported in Madison County crash

No word on what caused the crash.

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 10:46 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after her car crashed on a Madison County road Thanksgiving morning. The wreck happened around 9:30 on Oak Grove Road at Mountainside Drive near Owens Cross Roads. Initial reports had the woman trapped in her car, but WAAY-31 learned the woman was able to get out of the vehicle after the crash.  No word on what caused the woman to crash.

