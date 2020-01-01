Clear
Minnesota defeats Auburn in Outback Bowl

The No. 18 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the No. 12 Auburn Tigers in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 3:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Minnesota won 31-24.

