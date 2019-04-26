Minnesota Vikings pick Alabama's Irv Smith Jr. in Round 2 of 2019 NFL Draft

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. with the 50th overall pick in the second round on Friday night, adding another potential field-stretching pass-catcher for quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Smith became the fourth Alabama tight end drafted in the last eight years, with O.J. Howard the most recent in 2017 by Tampa Bay with the 19th overall pick in the first round. Smith is the son of former NFL tight end Irv Smith, who played the first five of his seven seasons in the league with New Orleans.
The Vikings have one proven tight end in Kyle Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowl pick and ninth-year veteran who's long been a reliable receiver.
The Vikings picked North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury in the first round on Thursday night.
