Clear

Minnesota Vikings pick Alabama's Irv Smith Jr. in Round 2 of 2019 NFL Draft

MGN Online

Smith is the fourth player from the University of Alabama to be drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 7:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: AP

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. with the 50th overall pick in the second round on Friday night, adding another potential field-stretching pass-catcher for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Smith became the fourth Alabama tight end drafted in the last eight years, with O.J. Howard the most recent in 2017 by Tampa Bay with the 19th overall pick in the first round. Smith is the son of former NFL tight end Irv Smith, who played the first five of his seven seasons in the league with New Orleans.

The Vikings have one proven tight end in Kyle Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowl pick and ninth-year veteran who's long been a reliable receiver.

The Vikings picked North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury in the first round on Thursday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events