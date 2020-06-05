Minneapolis to ban police chokeholds in wake of Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Negotiators for the city of Minneapolis have agreed with the state to ban the use of chokeholds by police and to require police to report and intervene anytime they see an unauthorized use of force by another officer.

The moves are part of a stipulation between the city and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which launched a civil rights investigation this week in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The City Council is expected to approve the agreement Friday. Floyd, who was handcuffed and black, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd begged for air.