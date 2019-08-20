Milton Frank Stadium renovations are complete

Milton Frank Stadium is now back open just in time for the new school year and it also has some new improvements and new rules. The Huntsville City Schools stadium has new turf. District officials say in June, the decision was made to replace the old field with new grass. This morning crews are finishing up the final touches, laying down sand and rubber. Crews have been working overnight due to the intense heat. It's taken the district a total of 20 days and about $350,000 to complete the project. Large bags are no longer allowed in the stadium. Instead you can bring in small clutches and see-through bags. Officials say the new rules are meant to help keep people safe.

"You go to any kind of game or event, you're having to go through metal detectors and that's just unfortunately the way society is today," said Huntsville City Schools Athletic Director, Scott Stapler.

The first game played on the new turf will be Thursday night, between Huntsville High school and Decatur High School.