Millions of dollars on the way to AL to help victims of violent crimes

The U.S. Department of Justice is giving the state of Alabama $6.3 million to fund a grant that will pay for 88 victim service officers. They help violent crime victims navigate through the toughest times in their lives.

Its something no one wants to think about, but imagine you're living your worst nightmare; your family member was murdered, or you've been raped, or assaulted. All of a sudden you have to go to court and you have no idea how to deal with the legal system. That's where victim service officers come in to help.

Carolyn Bentley's mom Doris was murdered in Madison County back in 2011, "I came home and found my mother deceased in her bed," said Bentley.

The trial to put her mom's killer behind bars took 5 years and every step of the way she had a victim service officer, "Whatever I needed, or what I didn't even know I needed she was there with. With tissues, she held my hand, she hugged me, and just comforted me," said Bentley.

The Madison County District Attorney, Rob Broussard, told WAAY 31 the county already has 3 of these officers and could get more if they qualify for these funds. He said these officers fill the hole prosecutors can't, "Prosecutor does not have time to sit with the family during the trial, because he's scramblin' to stay in the fight at every turn on legal matters and practical matters in front of the court," said Broussard.

Bentley doesn't want to think about not having a victim service officer during her time of need, "I don't know how I would of got through it," which is why she's grateful more are on the way, "It's going to help so many lives," said Bentley.

Broussard said me he'll know in a few weeks if Madison County will get some of these funds to possibly add more victim service officers. Only victims of serious violent crimes are assigned a victim service officer.