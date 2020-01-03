Millions of dollars awarded to help low-income families in North Alabama with energy bills

Grants totaling $46.2 million have been awarded to help low-income families in Alabama with their energy bills.

The funds will allow almost two dozen community service agencies in the state to help families with heating costs this winter.

"Many low-income families in Alabama are forced to weigh between staying warm in their homes or having food and prescription medicine," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. “These grants will help many elderly, disabled and families with children not have to make those choices. I am pleased to provide this assistance to help those most in need.”

Families apply for the help through the local community service agencies, which determine their eligibility based on factors like income, family size and available resources.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs provided this list of the agencies receiving grants: