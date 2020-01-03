Millions of dollars awarded to help low-income families in North Alabama with energy bills

Grants totaling $46.2 million have been awarded to help low-income families in Alabama with their energy bills.
The funds will allow almost two dozen community service agencies in the state to help families with heating costs this winter.
"Many low-income families in Alabama are forced to weigh between staying warm in their homes or having food and prescription medicine," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. “These grants will help many elderly, disabled and families with children not have to make those choices. I am pleased to provide this assistance to help those most in need.”
Families apply for the help through the local community service agencies, which determine their eligibility based on factors like income, family size and available resources.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs provided this list of the agencies receiving grants:
- Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) – $1.25 million.
- Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) – $2.77 million.
- Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) – $3.54 million.
- Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan) – $2.3 million.
- Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. (Marion and Winston) – $699,100.
- Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) – $1.02 million.
- Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker) – $779,220.
- Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) – $2.06 million.
- Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson) – $4.49 million.
- Community Services Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) – $5.42 million.
- Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. (Pickens) – $368,550.
- Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) – $1.05 million.
- Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby)- $2.15 million.
- Hale Empowerment and Revitalization Organization Inc. (Hale) – $425,330.
- Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) – $1.23 million.
- Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) – $1.06 million.
- Montgomery Community Action Committee & CDC Inc (Montgomery) – $2.52 million.
- Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) – $2.89 million.
- Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) – $2.25 million.
- Community Action Agency of South Alabama Inc. (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) – $3.01 million.
- Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) – $4.83 million.
Related Content
- Millions of dollars awarded to help low-income families in North Alabama with energy bills
- Alabama agency raises low-income child care
- Gov. Ivey awards funding to help low-income residents in north Alabama
- State awards millions of dollars for development in rural North Alabama communities
- Grants awarded for north Alabama weatherization
- State awards $2.7 million to help victims of domestic violence in North Alabama
- $13.5 million awarded to airports across Alabama for improvements
- TVA land sells for $5 million dollars
- Alabama dangerously low on troopers, group says
- Alabama homeowners benefiting from low mortgage payments