Military veterans attend career planning workshop in Huntsville

Military veterans and their spouses can have a tough time when transitioning from military life to civilian life and that includes finding a new career.

Raytheon and Still Serving Veterans held a workshop for those veterans and spouses on Friday to help them plan for a new career. Veterans who have made the transition from military to civilian life were on hand to share their experiences with the vets still looking at their options.

We talked to one man who served in both the Marine Corps and the Army and is now trying to start his third career out of the military. He said events like this one are helpful for veterans that need some direction.

"You know, after you get out of the military whether it be retirement or just stepped out or however you get out, whatever the case may be, sometimes you're lost, and this is going to help put you on the right path," said Jeremy Stover.

The workshop was led by retired Major General Paulette Risher who founded Still Serving Veterans.