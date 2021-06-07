Military leaders speak with Army recruits about their future in the Army

Joining the Army is more than just a job and for many, it’s a calling, a determination to defend our country.

On Monday Army recruits got to ask questions and learn more about the Army from military leaders before they head off to basic training, but for some joining the Army just couldn't wait.

"I knew that God had a plan for me to do more than just be a nurse. He has plans for me and I felt like it was the Army," said Allie Brenner, Army recruit.

Brenner still has a year left of high school and she's already joining the Army, but it took a little extra convincing for her Mom to get on board.

"You have to get your parents' consent to do that which it took a lot for my Mom to sign that paper, but she finally did it because she knew that this is something I really wanted to do," said Brenner.

Major General Royar said that having so many Army recruits and their families come out to Redstone Arsenal for a question and answer session says a lot about the Army.

"I also think it's really important that we have a lot of family members here today. But those family members, those parents you know are willing to trust the Army with their sons and daughters," said Major General Todd Royar, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command.

Many of the almost 30 Army recruits had different reasons for enlisting, but for Montgomery Hix the community aspect of the Army really drew him in.

"I didn't really have many friends growing up and then ever since I joined or planned to join it's just been a wave of family and community," said Montgomery Hix.

Brenner said she's nervous and excited about the journey ahead.

"I will go into basic training next week and I'll ship off to Fort Jackson in South Carolina," said Brenner.

Brenner will get back from basic training in early September just in time for her to finish her senior year of high school.

The military leaders met with those Army recruits as part of Army National Hiring Days, a nationwide campaign to help recruit 1,700 new soldiers.