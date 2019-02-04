Military aims to help Alabama ease its teacher shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The military is aiming to ease Alabama's shortage of teachers.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that military officials are leading two efforts designed to increase the number of teachers in the state's public schools.
One is a Department of Defense program that was established in 1993 as a means to ease transition of military service members into civilian life. The program has put more than 20,000 veterans into classrooms nationally.
There are also legislative efforts aimed at certifying former Community College of the Air Force instructors to teach in K-12 schools.
