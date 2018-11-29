Clear

Milder with scattered showers

The wind has shifted and temperatures are already starting to moderate across the Valley.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 7:44 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 8:07 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

We won't see any heavy rain today, but off and on showers continue through tonight into Friday. Temperatures will be much closer to average with a high in the mid 50s. We're in for an abnormally mild night with temperatures still in the mid 50s.

Highs warm into the upper 60s Friday. Scattered showers prevail most of the day with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Heavier rain and storms arrive overnight, mainly after midnight into early Saturday morning. Stronger storms are possible with this round, but not likely. Showers and storms persist into Saturday afternoon and while the chance for severe weather remains low, a couple of stronger storms can't be ruled out. Those stronger storms can be capable of producing gusty wind between 40 and 60 mph.

Sunday brings one more unseasonably mild day with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures drop for the beginning of next week and showers taper. By Wednesday, the sun is back and highs only reach the mid 40s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events