Milder with scattered showers

We won't see any heavy rain today, but off and on showers continue through tonight into Friday. Temperatures will be much closer to average with a high in the mid 50s. We're in for an abnormally mild night with temperatures still in the mid 50s.

Highs warm into the upper 60s Friday. Scattered showers prevail most of the day with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Heavier rain and storms arrive overnight, mainly after midnight into early Saturday morning. Stronger storms are possible with this round, but not likely. Showers and storms persist into Saturday afternoon and while the chance for severe weather remains low, a couple of stronger storms can't be ruled out. Those stronger storms can be capable of producing gusty wind between 40 and 60 mph.

Sunday brings one more unseasonably mild day with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures drop for the beginning of next week and showers taper. By Wednesday, the sun is back and highs only reach the mid 40s.