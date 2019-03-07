Milder today with weekend rain

Clouds will be on the increase through today and with a shifting wind, temperatures finally creep closer to our seasonal average. Regardless, temperatures start out in the 20s this morning before climbing into the mid 50s. Tonight, expect showers off and on with mild temperatures. We're not going to face the threat of another Freeze Warning with lows only dipping into the mid 40s.
The showers tonight mark the beginning of a shift in the pattern. Moisture increases and leaves us with showers and storms off and on Friday. Highs increase to the 60s and for Saturday, we'll be flirting with the 70s. Looking ahead to Saturday evening, we're monitoring a round of storms tracking into the Valley. The greatest threat for severe weather is focused farther to our west, in Arkansas and Mississippi. However, the Valley will face the risk for damaging wind and heavy rain. Flash flooding is another factor we are watching closely. Hail cannot be ruled out entirely, either.
By Sunday, the rain tapers and the majority of the day will be dry. Expect another day with highs nearing 70.
