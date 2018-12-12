Clear
Milder temperatures and returning rain

Rain is back to the Tennessee Valley to end the work week...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 3:27 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Wednesday is off to a frosty start. By the afternoon, temperatures are going to be a bit milder than Tuesday and the clouds are returning. Expect highs in the lower 50s with only a few peeks of sunshine through the day. Tonight, we won't be worried about keeping the ice scraper handy as lows only dip to the lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

For Thursday, the rain holds off aside for a stray sprinkle. Clouds hang thick and a wind out of the southeast keeps milder air in place with highs in the upper 50s. Widespread rain arrives Thursday night and continues through Friday. A few breaks in the action are possible, but Friday will be damp overall. Showers linger through Saturday before we dry out to end the weekend.

Huntsville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

