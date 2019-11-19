Milder temperature with rain on the way

In fact, temperatures stay on a fairly even keel in the coming days. For Wednesday, we'll start out in the upper 30s and highs climb to the lower 60s under a sunny sky. Some patchy frost is possible, but you won't see a hard freeze tonight. Changes take shape by the end of the week.

A wind shift Thursday pumps in warmer air from the south. Clouds increase in coverage and highs reach the upper 60s. Aside from an isolated shower late Thursday afternoon, we'll just be dry and gray. Scattered showers move in by Friday morning and more widespread rain arrives Friday night. It's all ahead of a cold front the passes early Saturday morning.

In total, we'll pick up about an inch and a half of rain Thursday through Saturday. Another big headline is the nosedive in temperatures. Highs Friday are in the mid 60s. By midnight heading into Saturday, temperatures will be near 60 and by Saturday afternoon, we'll be back in the 40s. It stays chilly to end the weekend and kick of Thanksgiving Week.