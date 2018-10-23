Mild with a few clouds

After a cold start to the work week, today and tomorrow will feature much milder temperatures. Technically, the sky will be mostly sunny. However, high clouds will be a nearly persistent feature both today and tomorrow. Tonight, lows fall back to the lower 40s and we'll see another afternoon Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

The end of the week becomes cloudy and damp. Showers arrive later in the day Thursday with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. It will be much cooler as well, with highs only reaching 60 degrees. Expect showers to continue off and on through Friday, tapering by the evening. Highs Friday will be even cooler (nearly 20 degrees below average), in the mid 50s. Rain showers take a brief break during the day Saturday before returning in the afternoon, lasting through the night.