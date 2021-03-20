Mild temperatures tonight, warm day to finish the weekend

Temperatures drop back down into the lower 40's overnight. Most of us will wake up to temperatures back in the 30's! Bundle up for any early Sunday morning plans!

A quick warm up has us back in the 60's Sunday and overnight lows won't be nearly as cool. The warm trend continues into Monday with a high near 70! Temperatures don't drop for the rest of the work week, but Monday night cloud coverage does pick up setting up for day one of a wet pattern on Tuesday.

Rain will last throughout most of the day Tuesday and scattered showers for Wednesday. Thursday is our best chance to see thunderstorms. Rainfall totals with this system will be anywhere from 1.75" to 3" in some areas.