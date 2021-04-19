Mild now with late-week frost

A cold front is on the way, passing late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. While a stray shower is possible, mainly in northwest Alabama, the frontal passage will largely be a dry one. Temperatures drop as low as near 40 Wednesday morning and only reach the mid to upper 50s for highs. By Wednesday night, lows plummet to the mid 30s. Yes, it’ll be near record cold and a frost is possible by Thursday morning.

Fortunately, it’s not quite as cold to end the week with highs back to the upper 60s. Rain returns to the forecast late Friday night and lingers into Saturday. At this point, rain totals look to be between one and two inches with higher totals just farther south. If you’re trying to get some yard work done, Sunday will be a better bet with sunny skies and a high 70.