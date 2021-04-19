Clear

Mild now with late-week frost

It’s was a great start to the work week with temperatures in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky Monday. Tuesday will be similarly pleasant and slightly warmer, but the same can’t be said about Wednesday.

A cold front is on the way, passing late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. While a stray shower is possible, mainly in northwest Alabama, the frontal passage will largely be a dry one. Temperatures drop as low as near 40 Wednesday morning and only reach the mid to upper 50s for highs. By Wednesday night, lows plummet to the mid 30s. Yes, it’ll be near record cold and a frost is possible by Thursday morning.

Fortunately, it’s not quite as cold to end the week with highs back to the upper 60s. Rain returns to the forecast late Friday night and lingers into Saturday. At this point, rain totals look to be between one and two inches with higher totals just farther south. If you’re trying to get some yard work done, Sunday will be a better bet with sunny skies and a high 70.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 522401

Reported Deaths: 10790
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson755171494
Mobile39126799
Madison34109500
Tuscaloosa25405444
Montgomery24058573
Shelby23221242
Baldwin20723302
Lee15631166
Calhoun14355311
Morgan14168273
Etowah13703348
Marshall12009220
Houston10414279
Elmore10022203
Limestone9859148
Cullman9508191
St. Clair9485236
Lauderdale9276233
DeKalb8761183
Talladega8126173
Walker7149276
Autauga6763106
Jackson6762110
Blount6532133
Colbert6235132
Coffee5434113
Dale4781111
Russell431239
Franklin421382
Chilton4129110
Covington4069115
Tallapoosa3919148
Escambia390374
Dallas3528150
Chambers3518122
Clarke347360
Marion3072100
Pike306576
Lawrence296495
Winston273272
Bibb256361
Marengo248561
Geneva246475
Pickens233259
Barbour227155
Hale218675
Butler213268
Fayette209660
Henry188344
Cherokee182744
Randolph177741
Monroe173040
Washington165438
Macon156448
Clay150255
Crenshaw149557
Cleburne147041
Lamar139934
Lowndes137353
Wilcox124727
Bullock122040
Conecuh109728
Perry107626
Sumter103332
Coosa99428
Greene91434
Choctaw58824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 830484

Reported Deaths: 12049
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby927281585
Davidson87309923
Knox49411623
Hamilton43254481
Rutherford41816420
Williamson27237214
Sumner23155339
Montgomery19075224
Wilson17979224
Out of TN1794598
Unassigned16655134
Sullivan16096287
Blount14963194
Bradley14518147
Washington14129242
Sevier13116174
Maury13021168
Putnam11155173
Madison10771240
Robertson9567127
Anderson8599171
Hamblen8478170
Greene7715152
Tipton7216102
Coffee6824121
Dickson6724109
Cumberland6555127
Carter6443156
Bedford6409127
Gibson6387144
McMinn634295
Roane6174102
Jefferson6061121
Loudon601169
Lawrence578686
Hawkins5766106
Monroe570295
Warren550881
Dyer5357104
Franklin508388
Fayette490377
Obion449996
Cocke442998
Cheatham442254
Rhea430375
Lincoln429563
Marshall410358
Campbell408462
Weakley401962
Giles393998
Henderson372475
Macon357376
Carroll357182
White353968
Hardin349166
Hardeman345863
Lauderdale314244
Henry311875
Marion308346
Claiborne305573
Scott305145
Overton296360
Wayne294234
Hickman279645
McNairy276754
DeKalb274953
Smith273938
Haywood268161
Grainger258449
Trousdale248722
Morgan245539
Fentress238046
Johnson230238
Bledsoe209411
Chester209351
Crockett200948
Polk199024
Unicoi194149
Cannon188831
Union185634
Grundy177232
Humphreys173621
Lake169526
Sequatchie166428
Benton162940
Decatur157338
Lewis155726
Meigs134123
Stewart130028
Jackson129635
Clay109031
Houston108333
Perry105728
Moore99717
Van Buren83421
Pickett75624
Hancock54712

