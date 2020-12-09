Mild few days ahead, rain returns Saturday

After another cold morning across North Alabama, get a ready for a quick warm up today and mild temperatures to wrap up the work week. With a few passing thin clouds, expect plenty of sunshine with highs climbing into the low 60s. Tonight will be another clear and cool night. Temperatures when we wake up Thursday morning will drop into the upper 30s. The warming trend continues with highs in the mid 60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday with sunny skies and a few passing clouds. Soak up the sun and enjoy the milder weather the next few days, as the weather pattern takes a big turn for the weekend.

A cold front will approach the region during the Saturday. Ahead of the front, rain chances will be on the increase as early as sunrise and become more widespread into the afternoon. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible, but we are not too concerned about severe weather. The cold front should pass through Saturday night, ending most of the widespread rain. A few lingering showers will remain possible Sunday. In total, around a half inch to one inch of rain is possible through this weekend. By Sunday night, much colder air will be pushing into North Alabama. It then becomes a race between the arriving cold air and how moisture is in place to determine if there is any chance to see snowflakes as the system moves out of our area. For now, we will keep a small chance for flurries in the forecast early Monday morning. However, there is still significant uncertainty in exactly how the Sunday-Monday time frame will play out. Stay with us for updates as we continue to fine tune our forecast.