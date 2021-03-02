Mild and mostly sunny Wednesday

Showers returned to North Alabama late Tuesday afternoon. In some spots, more than just rain was falling! Storm spotters sent in reports of sleet, also known as ice pellets, small hail, and even graupel in some locations. What's the difference? Here's a guide from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, Ohio:

Ice pellets and sleet are one in the same. Small hail can look like sleet but is formed by a different process. Graupel, sometimes called "snow pellets," look similar but is soft and will "smush" in your hand. Graupel is formed in an entirely different process as well.

In regard to the rain, rainfall totals will stay under a quarter inch. We're not too concerned about any additional flooding from creeks and rivers running high from the heavy rain over the weekend. However, those waterways will continue to run high for a couple more days. Outside of some lingering showers in northeast Alabama, we should be all dry just after midnight tonight.

The forecast looks much quieter over the next seven days. The sun makes a full return Wednesday. Highs tomorrow top out close to 60. By Thursday, we will be heading for the mid 60s. We do have a small rain chance on the table Friday night and Saturday. For the time being though, it looks like many spots will remain dry well into early next week. Temperatures stay mostly seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to near 40.