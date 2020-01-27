Clear
Mild and mostly sunny Tuesday

The work week kicked off with showers and a gray sky, transitioning into a mostly sunny and mild afternoon.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 5:32 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

It's stays mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight, allowing temperatures to drop in the mid 30s with a light northwest wind. For Tuesday, temperatures are still seasonable with a high in the mid 50s and an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog is possible in the morning, too.  A low tracking along the Gulf Coast will send a few showers in North Alabama late Tuesday night into Wednesday, not leading to more than a few scattered showers. Most locations will pick up less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Toward the end of the week, temperatures hold steady in the 50s with a few showers returning Friday. Much like Wednesday's showers, the light rain Friday won't yield much. Rain totals will likely only be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch at most. Temperatures start warming heading out of the weekend and into the start of next week. We'll see highs return to the low to mid 60s by next Monday.

