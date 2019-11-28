Clear
Mild and mostly cloudy for Black Friday shopping

The weather holds out for Black Friday shopping and any travel plans you might have for the day after Thanksgiving.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

 Temperatures start in the mid 40s and highs climb to near 60 during the afternoon.  It may look like rain, but we'll just have a mostly cloudy sky.  The rain holds off until later Saturday evening.

Speaking of Saturday, we'll start with the chance for an isolated shower before lunchtime.  However, the approaching cold front arrives after sunset, along with the heavier rain.  Expect gusty wind and a round of steady rain to sweep in from west to east.  There's the slight chance we can see a storm on the stronger side, so we'll monitor that threat accordingly in the coming days.

Once the rain exits by Sunday morning, cooler air filters into the area.  Lows hit the upper 30s Sunday night and for Monday, highs only make it into the upper 40s. 

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
