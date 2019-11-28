Mild and mostly cloudy for Black Friday shopping

Temperatures start in the mid 40s and highs climb to near 60 during the afternoon. It may look like rain, but we'll just have a mostly cloudy sky. The rain holds off until later Saturday evening.

Speaking of Saturday, we'll start with the chance for an isolated shower before lunchtime. However, the approaching cold front arrives after sunset, along with the heavier rain. Expect gusty wind and a round of steady rain to sweep in from west to east. There's the slight chance we can see a storm on the stronger side, so we'll monitor that threat accordingly in the coming days.

Once the rain exits by Sunday morning, cooler air filters into the area. Lows hit the upper 30s Sunday night and for Monday, highs only make it into the upper 40s.