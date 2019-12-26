Mild again today, rain and storms Sunday

Hope you had the chance to see the beautiful sunrise this morning! Whenever you have a mix of sun and clouds like we do today, you will always have a spectacular sky to start off your morning. We will see more clouds than sun on this day after Christmas. Even with the cloud cover, highs top out in the mid 60s once again this afternoon. We stay dry today, but showers will be back on the increase Friday and Saturday. Neither day will be a complete washout but just keep the umbrella handy if you are out and about!

The more widespread rain arrives along a cold front early Sunday. Some thunderstorms are also possible, a few of which could be strong. A very small portion of our Shoals counties is under a risk to see an isolated severe storm very early Sunday. There are still a few scenarios that could play out with this system in regards to the timing of the cold front. One scenario has an overnight arrival while another has an arrival closer to lunch time. The later the front arrives, the higher our risk to see stronger storms will be. At this point, we think the front will arrive sometime during the mid morning hours on Sunday. Although the ingredients for seeing widespread strong storms are not impressive this time around, they are just enough to where an isolated stronger storm is possible. if nothing else, it is shaping up to be yet another soaking Sunday across north Alabama, where up to one inch of rain and perhaps locally higher amounts are possible. We will continue to fine tune the forecast so be sure to stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

The cold front and the rain clear out Sunday evening, setting up a return back to normal temperatures to kick off the New Year's week. Monday and Tuesday both look sunny with highs in the mid 50s to close out 2019. It looks as though 2020 starts off on a wet note, with more showers back in the forecast once again for New Year's Day Wednesday.