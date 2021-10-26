Mild Wednesday before rain returns Thursday

Lows tonight dip into the low to mid 40s and mid to high level clouds start streaming in as the night goes on. Those clouds just continue to thicken Wednesday but temperatures warm some with a light southeast wind by the afternoon.

Rain is on the way late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The initial round during the morning will feature the heaviest rain of this next storm system. Afterwards, expect round of scattered showers that continue off and on through Saturday, gradually tapering by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are quite a bit cooler with this system, too. Highs Thursday still reach the 60s but we won't make it out of the 50s on Friday.

Fortunately, nothing has changing in regard to timing with this next round of rain, which means it's out of here in time for a fa-BOO-lous Halloween on Sunday! We'll have loads of sunshine during the afternoon with a dry and cool evening. Temperatures cool from the 60s to 50s in time for trick-or-treating.