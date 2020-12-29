Mild Tuesday, heavy rain and storms likely New Year's Eve

Temperatures are chilly to get your Tuesday started as most spots are in the mid 30s. With more sun than clouds today, it will be another mild afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 50s. Clouds will be back on the increase Wednesday ahead of our next weather maker that arrives New Year's Eve. A few showers are possible, especially west of I-65 late Wednesday night, but the widespread rain holds off until Thursday.

Data sources are beginning to delay the onset of the most widespread rain on New Year's Eve to mainly after sunset. Should that be the case, this could set the stage for stronger storms to close out 2020 and ring in 2021 Thursday night. For the time being, the greatest threat for severe weather remains to our south along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf coasts. However, we still expect widespread rain to put a damper on any festivities Thursday night that will last through the overnight and into the first half of New Year's Day Friday. Our main concerns are heavy rain and the potential for localized flash flooding. Around one to two inches of rain is expected for the entire area through midday Friday, with locally higher amounts above two inches possible for areas that see stronger storms. Should strong storms develop, we will need to closely monitor the threats for gusty winds and perhaps brief isolated tornadoes. The forecast will still change so stay tuned for updates. If you still have New Year's Eve, plan to stay inside and stay weather aware. Download the WAAY 31 Weather App to get live radar and watches and warnings should they be issues Thursday night and Friday morning.

The good news is the first weekend of the new year is trending drier and more seasonable. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.