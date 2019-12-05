Mild Thursday, showers arrive Friday morning

It was a beautiful start to your Thursday albeit a chilly start. A few mid to high level clouds are around this morning, allowing for a spectacular sunrise earlier today! As we go through the rest of your Thursday, expect more sun than clouds. A light breeze from the south will allow our highs to climb into the low 60s this afternoon, which is around five degrees above normal for this fifth day of December. Clouds will be on the increase late this afternoon and evening as a quick hitting system approaches north Alabama. Rain showers arrive from our southwest early Friday morning and will overspread the area throughout the morning. The Friday morning commute looks to be wet so give yourself some extra time on the roads. The most widespread showers will continue through the early afternoon hours. A few lingering showers will persist tomorrow night.

Saturday stays dry but cloudy with highs back in the upper 50s. Isolated showers return Sunday afternoon and evening. We get a brief break in the isolated showers Sunday night and early Monday before a good soaking rain thanks to a system off to our west moving into the region Monday afternoon. No thunderstorms are expected with any of these upcoming rain chances, but heavy rain is possible Monday night and Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain clears out by midday Tuesday. Through the next seven days, a general two to two and a half inches of rain are possible across north Alabama. This is a slightly lower forecast rainfall amount based on the latest trends in overnight data. The forecast will continue to be adjusted so check back with us for further updates through the weekend.