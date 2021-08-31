Clear
Mike Richards out as producer of 'Jeopardy!' after already exiting as new host

Mike Richards

He exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, says in the memo that they “had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks."

She says that “has not happened.”

"Jeopady!" airs at 3 and 3:30 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31. New episodes are set to begin airing at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

