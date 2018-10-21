Migrant caravan bound for U.S. pushes through Mexican border

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP and ABC News) – Mexican police caved to a massive migrant group bent on entering the United States. The caravan of potential U.S. illegal immigrants overwhelmed Mexican police and crossed into that country.

Now, police are trying to stay in front of the growing group of migrants and head them off. The caravan was moving north Sunday under the close watch of an army of Mexican federal police in riot gear. Mexican officials said federal police were staying in front of the caravan, which stretched about two miles and comprised mostly of people from Honduras and Guatemala many of whom say they are determined to reach the U.S. border 1,700 miles away.

Those officers, transported in a convoy of tour buses and reinforced with riot police from across the country, have announced they will not let the migrants pass a small town near the border.

President Donald Trump is hammering the Democratic Party over the mass caravan of Honduran migrants that has resumed its northward march through Mexico.

President Trump is pointing to the caravan and border security in general as a campaign issued ahead of midterm elections in November. The president tweeted, "The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party. Change the immigration laws NOW!"

In a separate tweet, he said that "Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther (sic) Border." President Trump added that the United States will turn migrants away if they do not apply for asylum first in Mexico.

The chaotic caravan of thousands making its way through Mexico has grown more stretched out in the blazing sun, evolving into long lines straggling for miles. They're getting help. Mexican villagers have organized to offer them water, food and clothing. Dozens of Mexicans in pickup trucks have pulled over to let 10 or even 20 migrants hop in back.

One of the drivers is Jesus Valdivia, a resident of Tuxtla Chico, Mexico. He says it's important to help others: "Today it's for them, tomorrow for us." Passing freight trucks were quickly boarded by dozens of migrants, and groaning tuk-tuks carried as many as a half-dozen.

Brenda Sanchez of San Pedro Sula rode in Valdivia's truck Sunday with three nephews aged 10 to 19. She expressed gratitude to "God and the Mexicans who have helped us." Sanchez also had kind words for federal police, who previously had stopped the caravan at the Guatemalan border. As she put it: "Even though they closed the doors to us, they are coming behind us taking care of us."