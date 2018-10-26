Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) - Microsoft plans to continue to provide its technology to the U.S. military, despite worries among the software maker's own employees that advances in the field of artificial intelligence could empower weapons to act autonomously and kill people.
The company laid out its reasoning Friday in a blog post by Brad Smith, Microsoft's president. He wrote that he and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed employee concerns about the issue in a meeting Thursday, and conceded not all the workers were satisfied.
Nevertheless, Smith says Microsoft has decided to extend its more than 40-year relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense because the company believes its home country should have a strong military with the best technology.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made similar remarks last week at a conference in San Francisco.
