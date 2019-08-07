Clear
Michaela Morard continues to impress

The Randolph senior is playing well in U.S. Women's Amateur Championship

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

One Randolph Raider is tearing it up on the national scene. Senior Michaela Morard is tied for six after two days of play at the u.S. Women's Amateur Championship!

The tourney is in West Point, Mississippi.
She shot a 74 Tuesday, two over. So overall she's three under and tied for six place.
Morard is a golf star in Alabama, and she plans to continue her golf career at "The Capstone." The University of Alabama next year.

