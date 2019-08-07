Michaela Morard continues to impress

One Randolph Raider is tearing it up on the national scene. Senior Michaela Morard is tied for six after two days of play at the u.S. Women's Amateur Championship!

The tourney is in West Point, Mississippi.

She shot a 74 Tuesday, two over. So overall she's three under and tied for six place.

Morard is a golf star in Alabama, and she plans to continue her golf career at "The Capstone." The University of Alabama next year.