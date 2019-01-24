Michael Cohen, Senate panel agree on Feb. 12 interview

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election have agreed on a Feb. 12 interview date.

Lanny Davis, Cohen's lawyer, said Thursday night that the two sides had reached an agreement on a date for Cohen to testify following the Senate intelligence committee's decision to subpoena him.

The development comes one day after Cohen postponed his public testimony to a House committee, citing ongoing cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and threats against his family.

Cohen, the president's onetime fixer, is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in March.

Any interview with Cohen would almost certainly take place in private, in keeping with how the panel generally conducts Russia-related hearings.