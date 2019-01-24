Clear
Michael Cohen, Senate panel agree on Feb. 12 interview

Jan. 24, 2019
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 9:13 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election have agreed on a Feb. 12 interview date.

Lanny Davis, Cohen's lawyer, said Thursday night that the two sides had reached an agreement on a date for Cohen to testify following the Senate intelligence committee's decision to subpoena him.

The development comes one day after Cohen postponed his public testimony to a House committee, citing ongoing cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and threats against his family.

Any interview with Cohen would almost certainly take place in private, in keeping with how the panel generally conducts Russia-related hearings.

