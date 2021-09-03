Miami returns 19 of 22 starters, looking to build off 8-3 season

The Miami Hurricanes aren’t the perennial championship contender that struck fear in anyone unlucky enough to be on their schedule in the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s.

There has only been one 10-win season in Coral Gables since the team joined the ACC in 2004, but that history isn’t on the mind of third-year head coach Manny Diaz who has brought in new staff and players to try to get them back to their winning ways.

“I think we’ve been a better version of Miami in the three years that this program’s been around. We still have three or four months to prove that out on the field, but I think our guys are ready to show everybody, I think, the type of team that we have,” Diaz told reporters on a Zoom call.

Diaz will be working with a group that knows his system well as Miami is returning 19 of 22 starters from last season’s 8-3 team. That group is highlighted by star quarterback D’Eriq King. The redshirt senior tallied 27 total touchdowns last year while rushing for more than 500 yards, earning him a spot as a finalist for the Maxwell, O’Brien and Unitas awards.

The Canes’ leading receiver, Mike Harley, and rusher, Cam’Ron Harris will also be back in the huddle.

“In camp, we had a lot of explosive plays. We’ve got some guys to go up there and get it. I think the receivers -- all of them coming back -- and adding Rambo and Key’Shawn Smith and a lot of new guys, I think that’s helping us a lot,” King explained.

Of course, you can’t forget the defense. Miami fielded one that was very disruptive last season, with seven picks and 30 sacks. Jaelan Phillips led the team with eight sacks but he won’t be a factor for Miami this week because he’s now a Miami Dolphin. Even with the loss, coach Diaz likes what his D has been able to do in camp.

“If we were really being serious on sacks, there would have been a truckload. The most encouraging thing, the secondary,” Diaz said after a mock game. “So a lot of guys making plays which gives everybody confidence going into game week.”