Meth, crack, guns seized in Morgan County triple arrest

The Morgan County Drug Task Force arrested three people and seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine and guns after responding to a disturbance call Thursday at a residence in the 3100 block of Hwy. 55 East in Eva.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed potential drug and drug-related paraphernalia strewn throughout the residence, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesperson. Additionally, deputies encountered and detained a subject that was found to be in possession of nearly two ounces of methamphetamine.

During the search, Swafford said law enforcement recovered a quarter-ounce of crack cocaine, a loaded revolver, numerous syringes, digital scales used for weighing various narcotics, a loaded shotgun, and about two ounces of methamphetamine.

Investigators arrested:

· Joseph Wayne Christiansen, 33, of Baileyton and charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,300.

· Joseph Wade Walling, 45, of Guntersville and charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,300.

· Adam Keith Cobbs, 41, of Eva and charged him with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300.

Swafford said additional charges are pending.