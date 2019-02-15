Meth, cocaine, stolen gun found in DeKalb County traffic stop

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force agents discovered a large amount of illegal narcotics and recovered a stolen firearm during a traffic stop in Powell.

An agent conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on College Road in Powell (near Highway 35) about 10 p.m. Monday, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman. The agent detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.

Once an additional agent arrived on scene, agents began a search of the vehicle. Methamphetamine, cocaine, and a handgun were found during the search, Pruett said. The handgun was later determined to be stolen out of Columbus, GA. The passenger also admitted to agents to having thrown marijuana out prior to the traffic stop, Pruett said.

Approximately 48 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of cocaine were recovered, Pruett said.

The passenger, Reginald Gilmore, 36, of Birmingham was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (cocaine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with any crimes.