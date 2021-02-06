Messy Saturday night, light snow possible for northeast Alabama

Widespread rain across central Alabama is making its way into North Alabama this evening. Temperatures will remain well above freezing, keeping any precipitation we see over the next few hours as all rain. As temperatures drop to near freezing overnight, rain looks to transition over to either a rain/snow mix or all snow for our far northeastern communities (mainly Jackson County). The main window for any snow tonight looks to be 11 PM and 4 AM.

Overall, this will be a low impact event. But higher elevations of Jackson County could pick up around a half inch of snow, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A few slick spots can't be ruled out, but widespread icy roads are not anticipated. For everyone else in North Alabama, we will see just rain with maybe a flurries mixing in east of I-65. No accumulations or winter weather impacts are expected elsewhere. However, a quarter inch of rain is a good bet for many spots overnight. Everyone will dry out by sunrise Sunday morning. If you have any snow or winter weather photos tonight, send them to us at share@waaytv.com. Your photos might be on air in future newscasts this weekend!

The second half of the weekend looks dry. After a cloudy start to your Sunday, drier air moving in from the northwest should clear out lingering cloud cover by lunchtime. If you have any outdoor watch party plans for Super Bowl Sunday, it will still be cool despite the sunshine. Highs tomorrow top out in the mid to upper 40s with temperatures dipping to near 40 during the game tomorrow night. The quiet weather continues for Monday and Tuesday. In fact, we will see a nice warm up into the 60s to start the work week. Major changes won't be too far behind though.

The extended forecast continues to be a complete mess. What we can say with some confidence is a system looks to bring widespread rain to the region in the Wednesday - Friday timeframe next week. What is very uncertain is how much Arctic air (if any) moves in behind this system next weekend. Some data sources keep us in the 50s next weekend, while others put highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. That amounts to a 40+ degree range in forecast highs next weekend! For now, we're still leaning with the warmer solution, but we will need to keep a very close eye on the trends in coming days.