Merino Trampoline Gymnastics Academy helping athletes get to world stage

Trampoline gymnasts from Huntsville competing on world stage this summer.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It takes a lot to go soaring 30 feet into the air, while putting on a performance filled with tricks that leaves an audience's head spinning.
"I'm not really that scared of a lot of things," Betsy Nash said.
Betsy trains at Merino Trampoline Gymnastics Academy.
Just watching the flips, feels like a roller coaster, but coach Nuno says the long falls feels natural for the gymnasts.
"For them they don't feel that sensation of flying anymore, someone off the street who comes and jumps would feel like whoaaa, we don't feel it anymore," Merino said.
Most of the work, is done in this building. Paul Bretscher says he puts in two a days a lot of times to get his reps on the trampoline.
Trampoline gymnasts are judged on their execution, difficulty, horizontal displacement and time of flight.
Bretscher says he needs to be light, but powerful.
"If you are heavier you will spend more time in the trampoline and that takes away from your time of flight, but if you're light, you don't get the height," Bretscher added.
Betsy debuts her new routine this weekend. She has no plans of quitting this sport, till she has her shot at an Olympic medal.
"If you heart wants to do it, you'll love it," she added.

