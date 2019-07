Meridianville man indicted for allegedly killing his girlfriend

A Meridianville man will be back in court in September after he was indicted on a murder charge.

Prosecutors said Sean Turner, 40, shot and killed his former girlfriend, Tia Kelly, with a handgun back in September. She was found in a home on Whitestone Drive in north Huntsville.

According to court records, Turner was indicted on June 18, and will be back in court for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 26. His trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.

Turner was released from the Madison County Jail on a $30,000 bond on Sept. 30, 2018.